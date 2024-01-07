Launceston riders play pivotal roles at national cycling championships

Tasmanian riders played pivotal roles in a rain-soaked elite women's road race at the national cycling championships.
Georgia Baker was instrumental in helping her team to victory over the 104.4-kilometre distance in Ballarat as they honoured the memory of former teammate Mel Dennis while Nicole Frain finished fifth after sticking with the final lead group of 11.
Both Launceston riders earned high praise from SBS commentator Bridie O'Donnell.
"A brilliant return to racing there by Nicole Frain, she should be very happy with that performance," she said.
"I think Georgia has put an exceptional day out there - one of the MVPs for the day for sure."
Baker broke away with 25km to go which helped her Liv Alula Jayco teammates Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Alex Manly finish first and third respectively barely a week after the tragic death of Dennis.
"I cannot thank my team enough," said Roseman-Gannon, who had also won the criterium title. "This is just the best group. Everyone was just on another level.
"We had tears in the meeting about how much we wanted this."
Two years after winning the national title, Frain (HESS Cycling) finished in the same time of 3.04:52 while Baker was 12th, 49 seconds behind.
Devonport's Anya Louw (AG Insurance - Soudal) and Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (LIDL-TREK) finished 19th and 35th respectively having played major roles for their teams earlier in the race.
Hobart's Nathan Earle (JCL Team UKYO) and Tom Cheesman (Criterion BEx Racing) plus Launceston's Josh Wilson (Velofit Racing) and Sam Fox (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) were among the 102-strong field for the elite men's race.
Burnie's Alex Eaves finished fifth after making a late bid for victory in the 104-kilometre under-19 men's race.
Armidale's Toby Inglis (Team BridgeLane) broke away with three laps to go to take the title but Eaves and his ARA Skip Capital teammate Wil Holmes both jumped clear of the peloton in a bid to catch him.
Although they halved the gap within a lap, they were unable to haul it in completely.
Holmes finished second, 33 seconds behind Inglis, with Eaves crossing the line at +1:36.
Eaves was one of four Tasmanian silver medallists at the five-day championships, claiming his in the junior men's individual time trial.
Other silvers were won by Baker (elite women's criterium), Hamish McKenzie and Wilson-Haffenden (both in the under-23 individual time trials).
Eaves' older brother Will was the highest-placed Tasmanian in the 139.2km under-23 road race, coming ninth, 43 seconds behind the winner.
Daniel Aurik (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) came 37th (+12:05) with Launceston's Jack Schouten and Samuel McKee (both BridgeLane) among 61 riders who abandoned the race. McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco) did not start.
