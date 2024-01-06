Weeks' masterclass with bat and ball knocks off Panthers

Evandale Panthers' first loss in the TCL premier league has come in stunning fashion.
Hosting Hadspen at Morven Park, a place they have never beaten the Chieftains at in the premier league, they conceded 5-222 in the first innings before getting knocked over for 93.
Inspiration for Hadspen's landmark 129-run victory came from coach Tristan Weeks, who top-scored with an enterprising 81 runs off 66 balls in an innings which included 13 fours.
The opening batter then proved the most damaging with the ball too, taking Nilanga Gayathra Pathirana, Sam McLean and Nash Cassidy's wickets to end up with figures of 3-5 off his three overs.
While the experienced all-rounder led from the front, he was well supported with bat and ball.
Fellow opener Nathan Balym (41 off 89) combined with Weeks for a 125-run partnership before the first wicket fell, while Glenn Ellis (24) and Nick Price (21) kept the runs flowing once Weeks was dismissed.
In reply, the Panthers only managed one partnership worth more than 20 and went from 1-35 to 4-36 in a collapse of 3-1 which included the key dismissal of Panthers captain Jonty Manktelow for 16.
Ellis (2-25) and Stan Tyson (2-8 off six overs) were the early wicket-takers, before Price (2-9) and Weeks ran through the middle and lower order.
The convincing win has given the opportunity for the second-placed Chieftains to take over at the top of the ladder from Evandale Panthers next week, with only two points separating the teams and the Panthers having a bye.
Elsewhere, Trevallyn finished strong to beat Legana at home by five wickets, with Drew Clark's unbeaten 61 off 75 and Daniel Smith's powerful 28* off 12 - he hit three sixes - seeing off their opponents.
The win further cements Trevallyn's spot in the top three, while Legana missed out on an opportunity to leapfrog Perth into fifth.
ACL's woes continued at Longford as they were rolled for 64.
Kieran Davey led the way for the Tigers with his unrelenting eight overs yielding 6-18, while skipper Richard Howe chipped in with two wickets.
Howe was run-out for three early in the chase, but Josh Adams and Daniel Forster had no issues from then onwards, contributing 30 and 29 respectively as the pair chased down the small target after just 12.1 overs.
The nine-wicket loss extends ACL's horror run this premier league season, with the side still yet to record a victory.
Meanwhile, the reigning premiers continue to recover from a somewhat stuttering start to the summer and now find themselves at parity with three wins and three losses.
Perth had the bye and will begin their 2024 fixture by hosting Longford next week.
