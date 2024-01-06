The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Young and homeless: Youth peak body calls for special government plan

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated January 6 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homelessness has been a growing problem in Tasmania. Picture by Craig George
Homelessness has been a growing problem in Tasmania. Picture by Craig George

Tasmania needs a special housing and homelessness action plan for young people, says a peak body that argues measures designed for adults are not suitable for children and youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help