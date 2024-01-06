Young and homeless: Youth peak body calls for special government plan

Tasmania needs a special housing and homelessness action plan for young people, says a peak body that argues measures designed for adults are not suitable for children and youth.
The Youth Network of Tasmania (YNOT) said the state government's housing strategy failed to respond to children and young people's "unique and often complex housing needs".
That was despite 39 per cent of Tasmania's homeless being aged under 25.
YNOT is urging the state government to fund and develop a standalone child and youth housing and homelessness action plan covering people to the age of 25.
The group's 2024-25 state budget submission said child and youth homelessness and housing insecurity reached unprecedented levels for young Tasmanians in recent years.
"This profoundly impacts the health and wellbeing, safety, educational attainment, employment outcomes and social participation of many young Tasmanians," it said.
"The recent release of Tasmania's first 20-year housing strategy recognises that children and young people are disproportionately represented in the state's homelessness population.
"Concerningly however, unaccompanied homeless children presenting alone to specialist homelessness services, and young people aged 12-25 years experiencing homelessness have been overlooked in the strategy."
YNOT said those children and young people faced significant vulnerabilities and were at increased risk of harm, abuse and exploitation.
The submission said the strategy also failed to respond to a "fragmented youth homelessness service system under considerable strain" and much-needed workforce development.
"The only effective way to end child and youth homelessness is to ensure a pathway for all young Tasmanians to be securely housed, supported by a sustainable, coordinated and robust service system," it said.
It said the government had recognised in other fields that strategies and solutions designed for adults were not suitable for children and young people.
YNOT made a series of recommendations related to youth housing and homelessness.
It also urged the government to adequately fund it to "bring its experienced and trusted advice to youth participation initiatives, policy deliberations and effective solutions".
"Young Tasmanians have been telling us for a number of years now that systems and programs designed to meet their needs are not working for them," YNOT said.
"For too long, Tasmania has chosen to overlook the views and insight of young people and have set about developing systems and policies that are not fit for purpose."
YNOT said the government in recent years had taken steps to seek the views of children and young people to inform policy and systems design, but young people often viewed that approach as tokenistic.
"More often than not, the rights of Tasmania's children and young people to have a say on matters impacting them are not upheld," YNOT said.
"Young Tasmanians feel as though their voice is excluded, ignored or even silenced when it comes to strategic planning and decision making across government and community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.