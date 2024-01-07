The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Where can you reel in the best fish 'n' chips in Northern Tasmania?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated January 7 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where is Northern Tasmania's best fish and chips? Pictures: File/Shutterstock
Where is Northern Tasmania's best fish and chips? Pictures: File/Shutterstock

What makes the perfect fish and chips?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.