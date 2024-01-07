Where can you reel in the best fish 'n' chips in Northern Tasmania?

What makes the perfect fish and chips?
Some believe that it is neither fish nor chips that maketh the meal: rather, it is the entire experience, taste and all - a fish and chips can only truly be as great as the sum of its parts.
With the parameters of ambience, presentation, and, of course, taste in mind, The Examiner has compiled a list of the best fish 'n' chips stores to visit in Northern Tasmania this summer.
Fraggles
Launceston
Frankly, of the listed stores, Fraggles is the most classically Australian. When you think of the chippy, you think of somewhere like this: no hubbub, no fuss, no fanfare. This is the fish and chip shop, fly-screen front door and all.
And aside from its classical standing Fraggles has pedigree: it was nominated Northern Tasmania's favourite place for Fish and Chips in 2018, 2019 and 2021 - how can you possibly beat that?
The food speaks for itself, the ambience has a generational credibility, and the presentation - mwah, magnifique. You cannot surpass the paper-bag; as if it were wrapped by the gods of fish and chips themselves.
Lobster Shack Tasmania
Bicheno
It would seem sacrilegious to say that a place named the "Lobster Shack" produced some of the best fish and chips - for, as we all know, fish and crustaceans are mortal enemies.
But alas, it is true. The crustaceans have won the day. Right on the "Gulch" at Bicheno, the Lobster Shack sits on the coastline, mere metres from the water - making it one of the most picturesque culinary spots on this list.
All joking aside: this ocean-to-plate place is spectacular. Its food is deliriously tasty and (between us friends) its offering does extend to a wonderful array of more than just fish and chips.
Seafood Shack
Low Head Pilot Station
Prime waterfront position earns the Seafood Shack at Low Head its spot on this list.
A delicious range of fish and chips doesn't hurt either, but certainly, when you look out over the Tamar River as it turns into the Bass Strait, you feel pretty fish and chip-crazy.
And aside from the seaside views, behind this shop is a historical village - the Low Head Pilot Station. So dig in.
Skippers
St Helens
On the occasion of the Examiner's editor commissioning this article in late December, one of the paper's reporters leapt to his feet to sermonise on a personal tenant: "Thou shalt not eat fish and chips lest the ocean be in sight," they said.
With that firmly in mind, Skippers - which would have earned itself a place on this list, undoubtedly, for its delicious fish and presentation anyway - is now a firm pillar in the pantheon of Northern Tasmania's chipperies.
Skippers is a takeaway shop that is an actual boat - though I cannot confirm its seaworthiness.
Fish on the Edge
Wivenhoe
Modern, chic, this is the new age fish and chip shop and, arguably, one of the best restaurants in Burnie.
Fish on the Edge brings a unique atmosphere to locally sourced seafood and ingredients to Wivenhoe, making it the farthest north destination on our list.
