The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmania punches above its weight in serious crash statistics

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick streets. Picture by Paul Scambler
The scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick streets. Picture by Paul Scambler

Nearly a third of all crashes that resulted in fatalities or serious injuries last year happened in the North of the state according to Tasmania Police statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.