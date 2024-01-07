Northern Tasmania punches above its weight in serious crash statistics

Nearly a third of all crashes that resulted in fatalities or serious injuries last year happened in the North of the state according to Tasmania Police statistics.
A total of 34 people lost their lives on Tasmanian roads in 2023, a significant decrease, and a further 300 people sustained serious injuries in crashes across the state.
Tasmania Police statistics from January to November 2023 show, of the 287 crashes that resulted in fatalities or serious injuries over that period, 92 happened in the North.
This represents about 32 per cent of the total, while the region is home to about 27 per cent of the state's population.
As these figures cut off at November, they do not include any crashes reported in December 2023 like the fatal motorcycle crash at Invermay on December 2.
The bulk of fatal and serious injury crashes happened inside the boundaries of the City of Launceston, where 35 such crashes were reported.
This was five fewer than the previous 12-month average of 40 crashes.
This was followed by 18 in the Meander Valley, up from the previous average of 13, and 12 each in the West Tamar and Dorset municipalities.
The West Tamar figure was one more than the average of 11 for that region, and the number of crashes in the Dorset area was two more than the average of 10.
Six crashes each were reported in Break O'Day, the Northern Midlands and three were reported in George Town.
These were all below-average.
No serious or fatal crashes were reported in the municipality of Flinders.
A September 2023 survey showed 61.6 per cent of Tasmanian drivers admitted to driving more than 10kmh over the speed limit in the previous six months.
The same survey showed 5.6 per cent of drivers admitted to driving while possibly over the legal limit, and another 5.6 per cent admitted to driving without a seat belt in the past six months.
Speaking at the conclusion of Operation Safe Arrival on January 3, Tasmania Police acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Elmer said drivers needed to change their behaviour to save lives.
"The choices you make when you're behind the wheel or on a motorbike can be a matter of life or death," he said.
"Pay attention, follow the rules, and help us prevent further tragedy on our roads."
