World events may scupper Labor's hopes of government

By Barry Prismall
January 6 2024 - 4:14pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Opposition Leader Rebecca White. File pictures
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Opposition Leader Rebecca White. File pictures

The state Liberals may take heart from the way world events are shaping news, because this small world of conflict is likely to eclipse a state election next year which the Libs would normally lose after 11 years in office.

