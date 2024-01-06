World events may scupper Labor's hopes of government

The state Liberals may take heart from the way world events are shaping news, because this small world of conflict is likely to eclipse a state election next year which the Libs would normally lose after 11 years in office.
The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will either be dragging on, or developing into a regional conflict or worse, thus dragging the US and Nato into wars no one wants.
We usually think the worst, but it's hard to ignore the ominous alliances forming between China, Russia, Iran and North Korea and their proxy terrorism armies.
In 2025 there will be a new administration in Washington, either Donald Trump or a Democrat stand-out who usurped a rapidly ageing Joe Biden presidency.
In Australia the nation will be preparing itself to either re-elect Anthony Albanese's government, maybe with a minority, or maybe Peter Dutton in an astonishing upset.
Hidden away in all that is a slightly irrelevant Tasmanian election, eclipsed by tumultuous events elsewhere.
If either war even hinted at engulfing the planet in another world war of Armageddon, like good versus evil, then a most unlikely beneficiary in 2025 will be Premier Jeremy Rockliff, because no one will change their leaders as we border on nuclear extinction.
I'm letting my imagination burn itself out.
Let's presume that the dictators of the world love their children too, so that we all pull back front the brink and conflagration, then Opposition Leader Bec White has her work cut out for a long haul.
The last EMRS poll showed her vote going backwards, while the Greens and 'other' categories actually out-polled Labor 31 per cent to 29 per cent.
Not good, for an opposition preparing for government while the incumbents have been hit with internal strife, resignations and minority government.
Not to mention that the Libs have crawled towards the finishing line after 11 long and thankless years in power.
So what has Bec White got going for her?
Clearly world events won't help, but they just might help Jeremy Rockliff.
The Libs' management of capital spending has been tardy and a bit like a Christmas sparkler, lighting up the dark and kids' faces only to fade a short time later.
The stadium has become a burden and the Mount Wellington cable car, while a private sector project, has stalled even despite government support.
Big road projects near Launceston, Hobart Airport and Midway point are things all governments do, while the Bridgewater Bridge replacement is almost an embarrassment to mention because it is taking so long.
On the budget front, the same old problems linger.
We keep living beyond our means, so we've got a big deficit and huge liabilities worth billions of dollars.
Our dependency on Canberra is such that in 2014, when the Libs first won government, Federal grants made up 61 per cent of total state government revenue.
Now it's more than two thirds.
Health spending has grown from 27.9 per cent of total government outlays in 2014, to 33 per cent, while education outlays have dropped from 27 per cent to 25 per cent.
State taxes have grown at an average rate of 7 per cent a year, but still a modest $1.7 billion, while government tax concessions have grown to $747 million, and we wonder why we are penalised by the Commonwealth Grants Commission.
The Budget deficit is roughly the same it was 10 years ago.
The credit rating agencies have given the government a good score after almost 11 years, but I wonder why.
In 2014 net debt was $188 million.
Now it's $3.5 billion and will exceed $5.5 billion by 2027.
The superannuation unfunded liability for the government and its businesses has grown over the 11 years from $6 billion to more than $8.3 billion, even though this mammoth superannuation scheme was closed to new entrants in 1999.
Total government borrowings and superannuation costs to the budget are currently $507 million, rising to an expected $702 million in 2026-27 before a cent is spent on services like hospitals and schools.
I could go on, but you get the drift.
The budget has become an unsurprising ledger for the government's housekeeping.
It is no longer a weapon of electoral war.
It's a mixed bag of good and bad stories.
Neither major party can use it anymore to claim superior economic management.
The minute they start pin-pointing the highlights, the opposition can equally point out the low lights.
Which brings me back to what keeps cable news media outlet CNN up all night.
The course of world events over the next 12 months, in Europe and the Middle East, may not blow up the planet, but they may well suck the air out of Bec White's mission impossible to return Labor to power.
The Libs are sitting ducks for a good, targeted campaign, but Labor is not out of the blocks yet and is still under Federal ALP control.
That alone, I find extraordinary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.