Times Past: Van Halen locked in for the Silverdome and a historic boat attacked

Launceston was named as the site for the only Tasmanian show of legendary US rock band Van Halen in 1998.
Van Halen would play at the Silverdome on April 14.
Frontier Touring Company Tasmanian representative Charles Touber said the show was a coup for Northern Tasmaina.
"It's a great coup for Launceston to have an act of such prestige and world renown playing an exclusive show in Northern Tasmania," he said.
"We had a choice and we chose to go to Launceston because their support for large-scale concerts has always been tremendous.
"Also support for traditional rock music is strongest in the North, as proven by the success of Bryan Adams last year."
Mr Touber said that another appealing factor was Launceston's central position to other points in the state.
He believed people from the South and the North-West population centres would travel to Launceston for the show.
"The community and media outlets in Northern Tasmania are very supportive of large-scale events that hold some cultural capital," Mr Touber said.
"There is a tendency for complacency by some organisations in the South so this is rewarding the region for its continued support and sending a message to the South that they shouldn't take it for granted that they will get the first bite of the cherry."
A crowd of 3000 attended the show.
A spate of deliberately lit fires in the West Tamar took a turn in 1998 when a historic Tamar River boat was added to the list of destroyed property.
Three fire crews attended the blaze around 11pm on January 6, at the rear of a home on the Esplanade, Swan Point, just near Paper Beach.
But the 8.2 metre river boat, built more than 50 years ago from king billy pine, was destroyed by a fire that was believed to be deliberately lit.
Property owners Steven and Cynthia Masters, who were storing the boat for Mr Masters' brother David while he was overseas, said that the boat was empty and could not have burnt without being lit.
"It was obviously lit," Mr Masters said.
"It's a real waste - it would have been beautiful one day."
