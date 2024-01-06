The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Years-long fracas over Freycinet tourism proposal comes to an end

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated January 7 2024 - 9:29am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A planning dispute between the owners of the Freycinet Experience Walk and Freycinet Resort has finally come to an end. Picture supplied
A planning dispute between the owners of the Freycinet Experience Walk and Freycinet Resort has finally come to an end. Picture supplied

A long-running stoush between two East Coast tourism operators has come to a conclusion, with one backing away from plans approved more than four years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.