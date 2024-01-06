Years-long fracas over Freycinet tourism proposal comes to an end

A long-running stoush between two East Coast tourism operators has come to a conclusion, with one backing away from plans approved more than four years ago.
In 2019 Glamorgan Spring Bay councillors endorsed a proposal to build 28 visitor accommodation villas in small clusters, four new staff accommodation cabins, and 48 extra car parks at a site near Mount Paul.
This was put forward by Freycinet Resort owners Coles Bay Holdings, however Saltwater Lagoon Pty Ltd - better known for its Freycinet Experience Walk eco-tourism venture - objected on several grounds including biodiversity concerns.
Saltwater Lagoon appealed the council decision at the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal in 2020.
As a result, the tribunal applied new conditions to the planning permit, but upheld the original approval.
That decision was also appealed to the Supreme Court of Tasmania in 2022.
The full court upheld the appeal, and granted Saltwater Lagoon a second appeal at the tribunal, which had since become the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT).
After multiple provisional decisions, including several adjournments as the substance and scope of the appeal were deliberated, TASCAT deputy president Richard Grueber overturned the original approval.
In its stead Mr Grueber ordered Glamorgan Spring Bay Council to issue a new decision refusing the planning application after the two tourism operators came to an agreement.
The matter had been due for a hearing, however in a decision published on January 5 Mr Grueber said Coles Bay Holdings had "determined that it no longer seeks a permit for the proposal" prior to the hearing.
This meant Coles Bay Holdings would withdraw its development application, which negated the need for a hearing, and both parties agreed to have the decision ratified by the tribunal.
"[Coles Bay Holding's] proposed withdrawal is the equivalent of it agreeing to tender no evidence ... it follows that a permit should be refused," Mr Grueber said.
"It would be pointless to require the parties to convene a conference or formally convene a hearing to achieve the same outcome."
