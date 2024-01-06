Anna Van Stralen's art of turning rubbish into birds

There are more than a few differences between academic and home life - but for artists those differences, unironically, manifest a little differently.
A change in circumstances might lead a painter to pick up a pen, a writer the brush; or if you're Dr. Anna Van Stralen, you'll take your passion for the canvas and apply it three-dimensionally.
You'll start transforming rubbish into birds.
The Launceston painter has turned sculptor with her latest exhibition Nurturing Community, a part of UTAS' 'Academy Gallery Return Program' - an initiative encouraging creative alumni to come back to the University and to bring their art with them.
"When I came out of the academic space and into the home, I was just making something for myself out of what I saw," Van Stralen said.
"But it turned quickly into this idea of taking unloved objects and creating something natural out of them."
From plastic bottles, discarded fireworks and dehydrated sunflowers, Van Stralen has created a series of bird sculptures that are now on display in a unique setting at the University's new River's Edge building.
Van Stralen studied her PhD at UTAS, finishing in 2022, and painted the "precarious domestic life".
She's since gone on to exhibit across the state - in places like Poimena Gallery and Stillwater - as well as nationally, and was a former resident artist for The Jansz Winery's Women, Art and Business residency.
Curated by the director of Academy Gallery at UTAS, Malcolm Bywaters, Van Stralen's exhibition has made a nest in the UTAS offices, rather than a gallery space, in an effort to bring art to people "on their level".
Dotted around the fourth floor offices - which aren't open to the public - the sculptures are a "more accessible, less removed artwork" to inspire UTAS' backroom staff who aren't always as surrounded by art as the lecturers and students.
"We can have people here in this building sitting on their computer and just a moment of curiosity might spark something in them," Van Stralen said.
"I've already had comments and conversations with some of the staff here about how much they're enjoying it. I think it's so important.
"It's also a great avenue for me to return to a place that means so much to me."
Van Stralen's new sculptures will be on display later this year alongside her paintings at a show at the Madeline Gordon Gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.