Northern Tasmanian nbn upgrades under way, but outages expected

Works have continued on upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Weymouth, which will extend the coverage of the network in the area, including George Town.
The upgrades are part of a $750 million investment, which includes the nbn Sky Muster satellite network, and are expected to be completed around December 2024.
Once complete, the investment will expand the reach of the existing nbn Fixed Wireless footprint by up to 50 per cent, as well as enabling two new high speed fixed wireless plans.
Head of nbn local Tasmania Emily Peel said there was increased demand for faster internet from homes and businesses across Australia.
"We are continuing to invest in the nbn network to stay ahead of demand," Ms Peel said.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Weymouth, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia."
Weymouth residents can expect planned outages that may impact homes and businesses, and their ability to use the nbn network while the works take place.
Ms Peel said the tower works were critical to the delivery of their program.
After the tower works are completed, we expect that faster download speeds during the busy period will become available across the nbn Fixed Wireless network."
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"We encourage people to check the nbn website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them."
