Police call for information over fatal Glenorchy house fire

Tasmania Police are continuing investigations into a fatal house fire in Glenorchy after a body was found inside.
A second crime scene was declared by Tasmania Police in North Hobart on Park Street, after a vehicle was found on fire.
Police believe the fires to be linked.
Police and fire responders were called to a property on Sanders Street about 7am on January 5 and found the house fully alight.
They later found the body of a person inside, and further evidence led investigators to suspect foul play.
A 40-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday afternoon, and is continuing to assist police with their enquiries.
Investigators are now appealing for information from members of the public residing in or travelling through the North Hobart and New Town areas on Friday between 7am and 8am - particularly residents and motorists in the area bordered by Park, Ryde, and Argyle streets and Risdon Road.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has footage of a suspicious person on foot in the area at the time.
Investigators are also interested in information about a Blue Mazda 6 sedan - registration L78BI - in the area of Park Street about 7am, or travelling between Glenorchy and North Hobart at that time.
Information can be provided by contacting Glenorchy CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.