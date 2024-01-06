Plan your trip: Roadworks set to begin around Northern Tasmania soon

Those heading to Cataract Gorge by car over the next month will have to find an alternative route as work gets underway to finish a million-dollar upgrade of Hillside Crescent.
However, this is not the only road tipped for an overhaul in the coming weeks, with works by the Department of State Growth also set to get underway right around the North.
East Tamar Highway
Road surface repairs and resurfacing works along the East Tamar Highway will continue into the new year, with several stretches due for an overhaul.
From January 10 until January 24, workers will be carrying out road surface repairs between Archers Road and Bridport Road between the hours of 7am and 5pm.
Workers will also repair the road surface between Gleadow Street and the George Town Road overpass, working from 9.30am-3pm starting January 10, with an expected finish date of January 17.
The stretch between Archers Road and the Batman Highway will also be resurfaced, with works starting January 13 and expected to finish by January 23, with work hours set for 7am-6pm.
Reduced speed limits and lane closures will be in place during work hours.
Tasman Highway
Work on the Tasman Highway through the Sideling is continuing with a March completion date, and three new stretches of the road are earmarked for resurfacing.
The first of these, between the Lake Leake Highway and Springvale Road is set to be resurfaced from January 11 to January 15.
Work between Sherbourne Road and Fernside Road will happen around the same time, scheduled to run from January 12 until January 15.
Rounding out the trio of new works, the highway between East Road and Wardlaws Creek is also being resurfaced between January 15 and January 22.
Work hours are set for 7am-6pm, with reduced speed limits and lane closures expected.
Coles Bay Road
The stretch of road between the Tasman Highway and Friendly Beaches Road will be resurfaced from January 8 to January 15, with reduced speed limits and lane closures in place from 7am-6pm.
The works include new line markings, and the Department of State Growth expects the works to add 15 minutes to travel times through the area.
Midland Highway
Works along the Midland Highway remain ongoing, however Launceston-bound traffic on the Kings Meadows connector will face minor disruption as resurfacing work gets underway on January 16.
This is expected to finish by January 20, with reduced speed limits and lane closures forecast during working hours - scheduled from 9am-2pm.
Hillside Crescent
The Hillside Crescent works at West Launceston will be carried out by council contractors, and are expected to run from January 8 to February 2.
The road will be closed to through-traffic during that time, although waste collection and other services will continue as scheduled.
Detours via Connaught Crescent will be in place for the project's duration.
