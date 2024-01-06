Raiders starting to enjoy Shark hunting after landing another big catch

Greater Northern Raiders gave Aidan O'Connor a fitting send-off to the under-19 World Cup by taking control of their match against South Hobart Sandy Bay.
"I don't think they like playing us," said the Riverside teenager after Raiders followed up their first win of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League season against the Sharks in the Twenty20 competition by claiming a first-innings lead in the two-day format.
A Miles Barnard pull shot put the hosts ahead at UTAS Stadium with nine wickets still in hand after South Hobart had been bowled out for just 75 in 41.5 overs.
Nine wickets was also the margin of victory in the teams' T20 encounter at the same venue in round 15.
By stumps, Raiders had progressed to 3-200 off 52 overs - a lead of 125 with seven wickets in hand.
"They were our first win so we grew some confidence from that and now we're starting to go well," added O'Connor, who leaves for South Africa on Wednesday having also landed a Tasmanian Tigers rookie contract and been named player of the under-19 national championships this summer.
"Morale is definitely a bit better after winning a few games."
O'Connor said the team was in high spirits after dismissing a strong line-up for double figures.
Dravid Rao took 3-13 and Sam O'Mahony 3-18 after Ben Spinks (1-25) started the ball rolling and Joe Griffin (1-8) claimed the pivotal wicket of Sean Willis.
"We were definitely happy with that," said O'Connor, who chipped in with 2-8 off 12 at an economy of 0.66 and took two catches.
"Dravid was very economical and Sam did what he does. He's up to about 19 wickets for the season now.
Morale is definitely a bit better after winning a few games.- Aidan O'Connor
"We were very happy to chase the runs down and will try and bat well into Sunday. We'd like to stay out there until at least lunchtime and then try and bowl them out."
Sam Voss (23) top scored down at seven and opener Caedence Kuepper's 14 was the only other double-figure contribution.
In contrast, the Raiders batters enjoyed their day out at UTAS. Barnard's unbeaten 70 was the highlight and also included the day's only six while his coach Alistair Taylor is the other not-out batter on 12.
Captain Charlie Eastoe's 67 included 11 fours while opener Brayden DeVries made 27. The game concludes on Sunday.
Riverside's Kaidyn Apted was a late call-up to the Raiders' line-up after Mowbray's Ishang Shah had fallen foul of COVID.
Raiders women play a one-dayer against North Hobart at the TCA Ground on Sunday from 10.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.