Plenty of silver linings as Tasmanians swarm to national championships

Tasmanians have won four silver medal at the national road cycling championships.
Launceston's Georgia Baker and Hamish McKenzie, Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Alex Eaves, of Burnie, were all successful on the first few days of competition in Ballarat..
Baker shared the podium with teammates Alex Manly and winner Ruby Roseman-Gannon after their Liv Alula Jayco outfit dominated the 30-lap, 33-kilometre elite women's criterium.
With Roseman-Gannon soloing to victory, Baker and Manly sat comfortably in the bunch before completing the team's medal sweep 14 seconds later.
"A great way to start the year with such a great team," Roseman-Gannon, 25, said.
"I'm so lucky to have Georgia, Alex, Amber [Pate] and Georgie [Howe], who's not here today, so can't thank them enough."
McKenzie added national silver to his world championship bronze in the under-23 men's individual time trial.
BridgeLane's Jackson Medway won in 59.97. Riding for Hagens Berman Jayco, McKenzie was 11.35 seconds ahead at the 20.50km intermediate split before finishing +5.39 seconds behind the winner.
Burnie's Will Eaves (ARA Skip Capital) was seventh (+47.80) in the field of 38.
His brother Alex (City of Burnie CC) came second in the junior men's individual time trial, finishing +32.18 behind winner Wil Holmes.
Vinnie Manion (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) was sixth (+1:10.32) and Jonas Shelverton (Hobart Wheelers Dirt Devils CC) 17th (+1:53.01) of the 37 finishers.
Wilson-Haffenden's silver came in the combined elite and under-23 women's time trial which saw four Tasmanians finish in the top 10.
Riding for LIDL-TREK over 28.6km, Wilson-Haffenden's 10th place made her runner-up in the U23 behind ninth-placed Ella Simpson (ARA Skip Capital) as Anya Louw (AG Insurance - Soudal) came fourth (+1:01.48 behind winner Grace Brown), Nicole Frain (HESS Cycling) seventh (+1:41.87) and Baker eighth (+1:44.36).
Four Tasmanian riders contested the under-23 men's criterium with Launceston's BridgeLane teammates Sam McKee and Jack Schouten finishing 13th and 15th respectively, 47 seconds behind winner Blake Agnoletto (ARA Skip Capital).
Dalton Stretton (Team BridgeLane) and Daniel Aurik (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) were among 12 riders who did not finish.
A field of 45 contested the junior men's criterium won by Oscar Gallagher (Blackburn CC), with Lachlan Oliver (Launceston City) and Jonas Shelverton (Hobart Wheelers Dirt Devils) among a big group three seconds behind, finishing 14th and 22nd respectively
Victorian Lucas Plapp, whose family hail from the North-West Coast, completed an elite time trial double for \Jayco AlUla in 46:19.54.
