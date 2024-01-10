Decision awaited on $110 million Australian Maritime College defence precinct

The Australian Maritime College is still waiting for a federal government decision on $110 million in funding for a world class maritime defence precinct at its Newnham campus.
The AMC has been pursuing funding for the Defence and Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct which would enable it to play a major role in the AUKUS defence alliance since before the Albanese government was elected in May 2022.
The $30 million first stage of the precinct was an election promise in 2019 by the Morrison Government.
Defence Department documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that a new $72.5 million deep-towing tank and a $38.5 million cavitation research propulsor laboratory are the preferred facilities for stages two and three of the DMIDP.
The towing tank would be a 200 metres long, eight metres wide and five metres deep and would be built on land purchased specifically for the project at 100 Newnham Drive.
A comprehensive geotechnical investigation has been completed for the site.
Decisions about funding for the DMIDP have been affected by several major strategic changes at an international level.
In particular, the ending of the $90 billion submarine building enterprise with France in September 2021 and the signing of the AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) defence alliance involving nuclear-powered submarines brought different priorities.
As well the Albanese Government's commissioning of a Defence Strategic Review in May 2022 impacted aspects of the project. The review was released in April 2023, but it is understood the government is further considering the recommendations.
The FOI information includes an April 2022 document in which AMC says: "It is noted that the AUKUS alliance has significantly altered the course of the submarine building program and by extension research capability priorities may need further realignment."
"Work on the CRL propulsor laboratory facility is understood to be essential to testing and evaluation of future submarine component design."
The FOI information said the AUKUS deal reaffirmed the need for investment in research infrastructure and the sustainable development of Australia's sovereign capability.
It expressed the imperative for Australia "to be a contributor to AUKUS, and not just a consumer of US and UK knowledge and intellect".
The documents suggest a funding decision would be made by the Department of Defence (DoD) investment committee.
An upgrade of the relevant physical and IT security systems at AMC is required to enable defence related work of a sensitive and security classified information.
AMC principal Commodore (ret.) Malcolm Wise said ministerial advice had not been received by the AMC or UTAS.
"Phase 1 funding for design work has been received and design of both facilities is progressing," he said.
"Funding for construction is yet to be confirmed.
"Further clarity is likely with the release of the defence strategic review follow-on reviews due in the first or second quarter of 2024."
"All projects funded by DSTG [Defence Science and Technology Group] within the DMIDP Phase 1 envelope are either complete or in their construction and installation phases.
"This has provided a significant uplift in the research capabilities at AMC.
"Like much of the Australian Defence Industry base, AMC (and the university) are awaiting the release of the follow-on reviews from the DSR which will articulate government and defence priorities and timelines, and facilitate Defence decision making."
Bass MP Bridget Archer said it was extremely disappointing that there had been little movement on the project for more than 18 months.
"Work on the precinct was advancing prior to the May 2022 federal election," Ms Archer said.
"Labor's Defence Minister [Richard Marles] and the Tasmanian federal Labor team must answer as to why this has seemingly become a forgotten project, particularly with the significance of the AUKUS deal.
"I was very pleased to secure the $30 million commitment for the Defence and Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct in 2019 as a centre for maritime education, excellence and innovation, the AMC is well-positioned to benefit from several major opportunities, including AUKUS."
The Examiner contacted the offices of Defence Industries Minister Pat Conroy and Defence Minister Richard Marles for comment, but is yet to receive a response.
