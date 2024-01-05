Many believe Christmas beetles are disappearing - But you can help

In Tasmania and much of Eastern Australia, the arrival of the summer holidays has traditionally been heralded by big iridescent beetles known as Christmas beetles.
However, in recent years, many bug-lovers have begged the question, 'Where have all the Christmas Beetles gone?'
University of Sydney Invertebrates Australia and entomologist Associate Professor Tanya Latty is on a mission to find out why Christmas beetles seem to be on the decline, and you can help her.
The term "Christmas beetles" refers to large beetles in the genus Anoplognathus.
There are 35 Christmas beetle species, almost all of which are only found in Australia.
In Tasmania, this usually refers to a bright green and gold beetle called the glorious golden stag beetle (Lamprima aurata).
Associate Professor Latty said sadly, Christmas beetle sightings appear to be in decline.
"There is currently no formal monitoring program, so we don't know how bad the decline really is or if it is affecting all of the 35 Christmas beetle species," she said.
"We need the public's help to track the population of Christmas beetles so that we can identify species that may be at risk."
Associate Professor Latty said anyone can become a citizen scientist and help track Australia's Christmas beetle population.
"Beetles start emerging in November and will continue to fly until late January," she said.
"If you see a suspected Christmas beetle, take a photo and upload it to iNaturalist.
"They are generally large beetles that range in colour from brown to iridescent green."
Associate Professor Latty said if you are unsure about identification, iNaturalist will use a machine learning algorithm to help you make an identification.
"If you can, take a photo of the top, bottom, back, and rear of the beetle, as this will help with identification," she said.
"Don't worry about uploading an incorrect sighting: the iNaturalist algorithm will help you identify it. All sightings will also be checked by experts.
"If your sighting is a Christmas beetle, it will automatically be included in our project."
So far, the project has been a roaring success.
More than 10,000 sightings have been submitted by more than 5500 people across Australia, including photos of four rare species last sighted decades ago.
For more information about the project, visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/christmas-beetle-count
