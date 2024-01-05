No plea from man involved in siege-like situation on Wednesday night

A man involved in an 11-hour standoff with Tasmania Police in Wellington Street on Wednesday night appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday.
Jai Cameron Lunt, 22, of no fixed address did not plead to charges of trespass, threaten police, assault, destroy property and resist police overnight on January 3-January 4.
The court heard he was arrested about 8am on January 4 after holding police, including members of the Special Operations Group, at bay since 7.30pm on January 3.
Court documents show Mr Lunt, while armed with a knife, said to two police officers "I'll kill ya's both".
Police allege he resisted police by barricading himself in a residence and by refusing to engage with police, refusing to follow commands or directions and by refusing to surrender to police.
He destroyed windows at the property.
Magistrate Ken Stanton bailed Mr Lunt to reappear on March 6 at 9.45am.
In a statement Tasmania Police said the incident was an isolated one and that there had been no threat to the wider community.
The incident caused the closure of Wellington Street, South Launceston between Lithgow street and Normanstone Road.
