Taskforce targeting recidivism charges 80 offences in two weeks

A Tasmania Police taskforce targeting recidivist offenders in Launceston has charged 18 people with more than 80 separate offences in its first two weeks of operation.
Taskforce Viper, which has a focus on reducing offending in Launceston's CBD, has been re-established as part of a statewide focus on repeat offenders.
A majority of the recent charges laid were related to stealings, and property offences as well as public place assaults.
Detective Acting Inspector Aleena Crack said the Launceston community deserved to feel safe, and police would continue to target repeat offenders who were responsible for multiple crimes, particularly in the CBD.
"What it does show is that a small number of people are responsible for a large volume of the offences in the CBD, and police are actively addressing those offences," Inspector Crack said.
The taskforce was previously established in January 2023 in Launceston and achieved significant results, charging 103 people with 430 offences.
"When it was set up last year [Viper] had some great success in clearing up issues, which is why we've started it up again this year," Inspector Crack said.
"These taskforces are established when we identify an area of concern or a specific increase in crime trend.
"While we live in a very safe city, and state, there are people who continue to do the wrong thing.
"We're not happy to continue to allow these people to re-offend and police are doing everything they can to prevent recidivism and recidivist behaviours, but they can't do it alone; we do need the community's support."
In recent months the CBD has been the site of alleged fights involving knives, aggravated robbery and alleged assaults on business owners which led to Tasforce Viper's reestablishment and an increased police presence in the city.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said that the crackdown on repeat offenders was fantastic news for business owners in the city.
"The Chamber has a vision for Launceston to be one of the great regional cities of the world in which to do business and that means a city that is safe and attractive to shoppers," Mr Cassidy said.
"That all starts with the CBD, which is why we need to make sure that Tasmania Police are given the resources they need to maintain these operation groups like Taskforce Viper.
"Hopefully it sends a message to, first of all, those offenders that they can't just get away with this in the CBD, and to the powers that be that we need resources for projects like this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.