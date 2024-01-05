The Examiner
Taskforce targeting recidivism charges 80 offences in two weeks

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 6 2024 - 7:00am
Tasmania Police Sgt Ivan Radosavijevic, Constable Josie Plummer, Constable Brenden Pietrsz and SR Constable Joseph Cook. Picture by Paul Scambler
A Tasmania Police taskforce targeting recidivist offenders in Launceston has charged 18 people with more than 80 separate offences in its first two weeks of operation.

