Hunters to face on-the-spot fines for minor gun storage issues

Firearm users will now receive on-the-spot fines for failing to store or transport guns correctly, a move that is raising some concerns for at least one shooting organisation.
The new laws form part of the Firearms Community Safety Amendments Bill, passed both houses of parliament last month.
Firearm users will cop fines of between $195 and $487 for failing to comply with minor failures of firearm storage, transportation and safekeeping requirements.
Tasmania Deer Advisory Group chair Andrew Lockwood said extra safety measures would always be supported but added that some laws put additional limitations on people who did the right thing.
He said on-the-spot fines may encourage tighter compliance.
"A certain level of rigour and prudence around having your gear locked up is good, but there may be situations where you inadvertently get into a situation where you fall foul of the law," Mr Lockwood said.
"Say if you went spotlighting and dropped a couple of bullets under your seat and the police pull you over, that would seem a bit harsh. It is a little bit different to someone getting a hold of a firearm and ammunition," he said.
"But I also understand that community standards have changed, and you need a social licence to keep doing this, and in some cases, it requires us to modify our behaviours to meet that."
Other changes as part of the amendments include laws against guns made from 3D printing, other technologies, and laws against outlaw motorcycle gangs holding firearms licences.
The firearms amnesty will now include firearm parts, firearm sound suppressors and ammunition.
Extension of the permanent firearms amnesty provisions will include firearm parts, firearm sound suppressors or ammunition.
On its passing in the Legislative Council, Police Minister Felix Ellis said the government was delivering on what matters for all Tasmanians by improving community safety.
"Our tough approach on gun crime and criminals will continue while also protecting and promoting responsible firearms ownership," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.