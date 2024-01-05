Fear new bill will prevent victim-survivors telling their stories

The head of a Tasmanian sexual assault service is concerned new government legislation might have the unintended consequence of preventing abuse victim-survivors from sharing their experiences publicly for fear of punishment.
Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce has spoken after the government released draft changes to laws governing the state's sex offender register which will permit greater disclosure of information kept on the register and more access to that information for parents and guardians.
The draft amendment bill also contains new proposed offences for breaches of confidentiality, vigilantism and publicly inciting animosity against registered offenders.
Police Minister Felix Ellis has said the government needed to get the balance right on the sex offender register changes, which he said provided "tough new oversight on sex offenders".
"There needs to be protections against vigilantes, but it is always expected that police enforce the law and our community abide by it," he said.
Under the draft amendment bill, animosity is defined as hatred of or serious contempt for a registered offender, and harassment includes threats, serious abuse or severe ridicule.
If a person is found to have incited animosity or harassment towards an identified offender in public, they could receive a maximum fine of $39,000 or two years' imprisonment - or both.
Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said what constituted incitement of animosity towards a sex offender needed to be better clarified in the bill as it could impact victim-survivors sharing their story with the media or publicly.
"Is telling their story as a victim survivor inciting animosity?" she said.
"To some victim-survivors, sharing their story publicly is part of their healing process."
Ms Fordyce said the consultation period over the summer period was inadequate and has requested an extension beyond the deadline of February 16.
Mr Ellis said the government would listen to all commonsense feedback on the bill.
"But our biggest commitment is to put the protection of children ahead of privacy for paedophiles and that's exactly what these new laws will deliver," he said.
