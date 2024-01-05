Two-month Invermay flood levee upgrade starts next week

Work to bolster the Invermay flood levee will begin next week.
The two-month project will top up the earth levees between the Charles Street and Tamar Street bridges, which form part of a 12km levee network.
The project will mark the levee's first major upgrade in more than a decade.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the levee had prevented losses of more than $200 million during the 2016 floods, the city's worst flood since 1969.
"Launceston's flood levee defence system consists of a series of concrete and earth levees," Cr Garwood said.
"Over time, the earth levees are exposed to wind, rain, erosion and subsidence and therefore require regular maintenance and topping up to ensure our flood levee defence system is functional."
City of Launceston's water team leader Erica Deegan said the top-up would return the levee crest to its original height of 4.85m (Australian Height Datum) at its lowest point.
"The additional top up is to provide a settlement buffer so that as the levee settles and the underlying silts consolidate, the levee crest design level is maintained for at least five years," she said.
Launceston has been subject to more than 40 major floods since record keeping began.
The 1929 flood, which killed at least 14 people and destroyed more than 200 homes and buildings, is considered Launceston's worst flood on record.
Cr Garwood said it was important to remember the levees were not a guarantee against floods.
"There will always be a risk of a flood event greater than what the levee system can provide protection for," he said.
"It's important for residents in low-lying parts of the city to familiarise themselves with flood risk, prepare an emergency kit, and make plans with friends and family for the potential relocation of pets or valuables."
The levee has had ongoing upgrades since it began operating in the 1960s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.