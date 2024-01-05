Union demands action as parts of Tasmania left without paramedics

Demand for the state government to release a final Emergency Department (ED) action plan has reached boiling point, as paramedics say under-staffing is "the worst it has ever been".
The deadline for the independent review to be submitted to the Department of Health was November 30, 2023, while the final action plan was to be forwarded to the Health Minister by December 15.
While the government released an interim plan on December 22, Health and Community Sector Union (HACSU) members said the "one-page" action plan does not address the severe staffing issues plaguing the state and calls for the full action plan to be made public.
Acting Health Minister Felix Ellis said the state government is employing an additional 2500 frontline healthcare workers, and always seeks to improve patient access and flow challenges in our hospitals.
HACSU industrial manager Lucas Digney said something must be done, as the chronic under-staffing issues had "dire consequences".
"This chronic under-staffing means coverage of ambulance services is not what it should be. This morning, south of Hobart, there was no paramedic coverage whatsoever," Mr Digney said.
"That's 150 kilometers of road plus the south coast that had no ambulance resources available to respond.
"The community understands that when you call for an emergency service, timeliness is of the utmost importance.
"And when it comes to ambulance services, it is a matter of life and death if that ambulance can get there quickly."
Mr Digney said hospital staff were "at breaking point".
"Our members are continually being flogged; they are working untold amounts of overtime while shift after shift after shift goes unfilled," he said.
"And we see Tasmanians left without the health care that they both pay for and deserve.
"Ambulance Tasmania has made a business case to the government for an additional 155 positions, being the 126 paramedics, plus the additional support staff that is required to support them in late October, early November last year, and they still haven't got a response to that business case."
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government must deliver the final action plan to remedy the state's worsening health crisis.
"It just feels like Groundhog Day with the ambulance ramping and the chronic bedlock we're seeing across our hospitals," Ms Dow said.
"The government isn't treating these issues with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.
"I want to see this action plan released in its entirety to Tasmania so they can see firsthand themselves what his government is trying to do to fix this issue across Tasmania."
Ms Dow said more must be done to ease ambulance ramping and pressure on EDs and improve access flow across Tasmanian hospitals.
"Tasmanians deserve clarity about how the government intends to address these issues," she said.
"Minister Barnett said in December last year that the interim recommendations from the Independent Emergency Departments Review had been received and that the Department of Health had 'begun work' on the implementation of the recommendations.
"But he failed to say when the full action plan promised would be made public or what resources the government will provide, including additional staffing and the time frames for implementation."
Mr Ellis said Health Minister Guy Barnett recently received and released the panel's interim recommendations to improve services, which are now being implemented.
"The independent panel continues to undertake their work and are expected to release a full set of informed recommendations early this year," Mr Ellis said.
"We continue to improve our health system, employing an additional 2500 frontline healthcare workers, and we continue to improve patient access and flow challenges in our hospitals.
"This includes the development of a Transfer of Care protocol, which was agreed to by HASCU and is set to come into effect in the coming months.
"Labor's alternative is to slash the health budget to pay for its thought bubbles, which have no costings or details."
