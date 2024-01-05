Weekly wrap: A flying start to 2024 for The Examiner newsroom

G'day readers,
The new year is off to a flying start in our newsroom. The first week of January is usually a bit slow, but not in Launceston.
Matt Maloney reported on draft state government laws that would make inciting "animosity" against a registered sex offender in Tasmania an offence and attract two years' imprisonment. We've certainly had some readers comment on this story. What do you think?
Hamish Geale told us about a unique property for sale in Kings Meadows. It is an interesting tale for real estate buffs and casual observers alike.
Hamish also reported on Tasmanian house prices. They grew less than the national average in 2023. See how your suburb fared.
All the hullabaloo from the opposition regarding Australia Day citizenship ceremonies has got many of our readers fired up. I wrote about the stupid culture wars over citizenship ceremonies this week.
And finally, a story that would annoy most people. Nick Clark reports new mobile speed cameras have resulted in a multi-million dollar increase in revenue to the State government. You might be surprised how much was raised.
I'll leave you with this week's comment from our excellent cartoonist, David Pope.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
