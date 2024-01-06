The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania being tossed about in AFL team push

By Letters to the Editor
January 7 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania being tossed about in AFL team push
Tasmania being tossed about in AFL team push

'POLITICAL MANIPULATION'

Any talk about the proposed stadium fails to acknowledge that there are lots of people like me who don't follow football and don't get the idea that a game is more important than health care or housing or education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.