Tasmania being tossed about in AFL team push

Any talk about the proposed stadium fails to acknowledge that there are lots of people like me who don't follow football and don't get the idea that a game is more important than health care or housing or education.
I do have a generational love of Tasmania and its people and I do know that over the decades there have been many exceptional footballers, so it just seems right that we have our own AFL team.
The AFL administration should be ashamed of itself for putting us in this position of generational debt just to be acknowledged for our skills in football.
The Tasmanian Liberal government are just as bad - steamrolling us into this debt.
I'm glad Mr Tucker took a stand.
No doubt if they are allowed the Liberal government will spend heaps of money on a high performance centre and then use that spending as justification for continuing with the building of the stadium.
I would rather see the state government agree to subsidise our AFL team rather than drop us in this pit of debt with the stadium and the performance centre.
I think in the long term it would be a cheaper option.
Tasmanians are not stupid and we don't lack pride in our state or our sports people, but we should baulk at the current political manipulations.
A question was posted on a Facebook Group for Nurses and it read: 'Many nurses are not broken from nursing, they are broken from ...', and with 221 comments, I stopped reading at 50.
This was the gist of comments with 86 crying face emoticons posted at time of reading and I was appalled indeed.
Corporate greed/ poor management or leadership.
No respect/ unable to have breaks or minimal time periods/ paperwork/ illogical rules/ lack of respect from patients and staff members/ toxic work environment/ aggressive patients/ stress/ mentally tired/ no appreciation/ no support.
One Nurse wrote - 'Where to start? List is too long!'
'Lack of management' seemed to get the most likes.
To me this is an unacceptable state of affairs because nurses are caregivers and resilient.
If this is their reward for choosing their profession, there needs to be a serious look at what the hell is going on in nurse world because that is what it is (our world) which it seems to me - broken.
Greg Mansell (The Examiner, December 29) needs to remember who started this war.
Now they are losing they cry foul? Please. Hamas (which is both the government and a terrorist organisation) is Gaza's own worst enemy.
The story (The Examiner, January 5) has missed the point on our new laws to protect the community from convicted paedophiles and rapists on the Sex Offender Register.
This bill delivers tough new oversight on sex offenders by introducing a disclosure scheme that empowers parents to protect their children.
Parents and guardians will be able to apply to find out if a specific person who has regular, unsupervised access to their child is on the sex offender register.
The only other state that currently provides this is Western Australia.
The bill also allows police to release details of registered sex offenders to the community if they go missing and are on the loose.
There needs to be protections against vigilantes, but it is always expected that police enforce the law and our community abide by it.
We want to get the balance right and will listen to the commonsense feedback of the community on these issues.
But our biggest commitment is to put the protection of children ahead of privacy for paedophiles and that's exactly what these new laws will deliver.
