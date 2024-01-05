Court hears details of brutal assault on Cimitiere Street

A man who kicked and kneed a man multiple times outside a Launceston hotel pleaded guilty on his first appearance in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Kayden James Phillips, 28, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty to assault, misuse and possession of drugs, possessing ammunition, possessing a crossbow, breach of a police family violence order and unlawful possession of two coin collections relating to a search on January 4, 2024.
He also pleaded guilty to an assault in March 2022, possession of cocaine and cannabis, driving while exceeding 0.05 (0.149) in August 2022, driving while disqualified with a reading exceeding 0.05 and demonstrating a sustained loss of traction in September 2022.
He pleaded guilty to refusing a breath analysis in November 2022.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said that at about 1.50am on December 30, the complainant and two friends were standing in Cimitiere Street after being ejected from the Commercial Hotel.
"The defendant and a co-offender approached the complainant and threw a left hook, striking the complainant on the right side of the face," Mr Gillard said.
The co-offender threw a right hook, causing the complainant to fall to the asphalt.
While the man was attempting to regain his feet, Phillips struck him with a knee and an uppercut, causing him to fall back down.
When the complainant got back up, Phillips struck him with a left hook and two further left hooks before kneeing him and punching again with a left hook.
Mr Gillard said the complainant suffered cuts to the face, a broken nose and two broken teeth.
The court heard that Phillips was in breach of his bail at the time of the assault.
Police were still awaiting a medical report from the Launceston General Hospital.
Mr Gillard said that on January 4, police arrested Phillips and searched his residence and found quantities of cocaine, methylamphetamine, steroids, ammunition, cannabis and the unlawfully obtained coins.
Facts on an assault in March 2022 were read to the court in which he punched a man in the head through the open window of a taxi.
After pleading guilty, Phillips made a bail application, which Mr Gillard opposed.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Phillips was now awaiting sentence, and he would likely receive a jail term.
He refused bail and remanded him in custody to reappear for sentence on January 9, 2024.
In 2016, Phillips was sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term for assaulting a police officer.
