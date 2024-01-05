The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court hears details of brutal assault on Cimitiere Street

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 6 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayden Phillips Picture Facebook
Kayden Phillips Picture Facebook

A man who kicked and kneed a man multiple times outside a Launceston hotel pleaded guilty on his first appearance in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help