Police investigating crash near George Town

Eyewitnesses said it was lucky no other cars were on the road when a car became airborne and crossed two front yards before coming to rest in a culvert on Low Head Rd early today.
A witness said that at about 8.15am, residents heard a Holden Barina from a distance travelling north towards Low Head from George Town.
They said it became airborne before striking a culvert and ending up in the ditch.
A witness said a person who was believed to have been injured grabbed a bag and left the scene.
A Tasmania Police confirmed to The Examiner that police were called to a single vehicle crash at about 8.20am.
A spokeswoman said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police investigations into the crash are continuing.
