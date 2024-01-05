Tasmanian called up as JackJumpers make roster changes

Somerset's Lachie Barker has been given an opportunity on the Tasmania JackJumpers' main roster.
The 27-year-old, 188-centimetre forward is the only Tasmanian on the list, which no longer includes Junior Madut and Majok Majok.
In their place, Barker has been given an opportunity to step up, while the JackJumpers also signed former New Zealand Breaker Tom Vodanovich to help bolster their stocks in the frontcourt.
The NBL's newest franchise made changes to their list on Friday following an injury-riddled game on Christmas Day.
"Unfortunately, we had to make these decisions," coach Scott Roth said.
"I'm not a big fan of changing roster spots and players at this time of the year especially, but the Christmas game was quite costly for us, we lost four players."
That number included Majok, who split his shooting hand open and required stitches, and Jared Bairstow, who hurt his groin.
Majok Deng also picked up a foot injury that has forced him out for a month and Will Magnay pulled up sore after getting stomped.
Roth said the Kiwi big man was brought in on a needs must basis.
"The best thing for us to do is try to find the next available best and [Vodanovich] had just come back from the Philippines and he brings championship experience, he brings some toughness and shooting and we just felt this is probably the best move for us to finish out the season to have another big body that was experienced," Roth said.
Vodanovich is expected to join the side for his first matchday on Wednesday, January 10, when the JackJumpers fly to Brisbane to take on the Bullets.
The roster changes come in the midst of a poor run for Tasmania, with four losses in their last five games moving them from second with a record of 9-5, to fourth at 10-9.
While Roth has been frustrated by his side's dip in form, he had reason to believe that they will bounce back before long.
"We're just trying to stay positive really, I think our guys are doing a lot of really good things, we just haven't finished games," he said.
"In our first season, after 19 games, we were 10-9, after our second season, 19 games we were 10-9 and now we're in our third season after 19 games and we're 10-9.
"We just need to finish a few of these games that we've been quite close in and see if we get them across the line."
Tasmania host Cairns at the Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday at 5.30pm.
