Minecraft 'digs into' Launceston's parks and public spaces

Ever wanted to live in a little wooden cottage of your own making in Royal Park? Or build a barge in First Basin? Well, there's a virtual world calling your name.
The City of Launceston Council has developed a trio of new maps depicting City Park, Cataract Gorge and Royal Park for the popular video game Minecraft in a "fun application" of a planning survey.
Using data obtained through a 2022 LiDAR scan - a remote sensing method which uses the light from a laser to collect measurements and 3D scan an area - Council staff crafted the new maps.
A "sandbox video game", Minecraft allows players to build, destroy and create whatever they can imagine.
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said LiDAR technology was used for planning applications across the city, but this application takes the serious work and turns it fun to engage a young audience.
"It's cool to see the city where you live on the screen and incorporated into something that's so popular right around the world," Mayor Garwood said.
However, it's not the first time Launceston has been plugged into the virtual world of Minecraft: in 2021, Council published a map of the city as a data visualisation tool for students, which could be imported into the educational version of the game.
The 2021 map was based on an earlier scan of central Launceston, but came with some limitations - namely a lack of colour and anomalies creeping into the depiction because of technical limitations.
But with the newest LiDAR scans from 2022, the new maps have benefited from colour and a finer accuracy, making them more fully realised.
"The big yellow sky walk in Riverbend Park is a big yellow sky walk in the newest Minecraft map; the green grass in City Park is green in the Minecraft map; and the stone barbecue shelters at the First Basin are stone coloured in the game," Mayor Garwood said.
"But don't get distracted by the colours and familiar spaces - because there are zombies about."
The maps were a flagship activity at National Science Week at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in August where students first got their hands on a test of the maps ahead of their full release this week.
During Science Week approximately 800 students played on the maps and were encouraged to show their favourite parts of parks and their big ideas by building them in the game.
Since then a number of schools across Tasmania have downloaded the maps and have used them in the classroom, including St Thomas More's Catholic School, which has identified Minecraft Education as an effective teaching tool, building creative problem-solving skills and systems thinking.
City of Launceston Smart Cities project officer Cameron Smith was one of the technical leads for converting the data into maps and worked closely with his own son to add extra details like smoking barbecues and wheelie bins.
"These maps are a good example of how Launceston's data can be visualised in different and exciting ways," Mr Smith said.
"We've had students engaging in ways we never would have dreamed, extending the flood levees and adding toilet blocks."
Council has established a dedicated email address - minecraft@launceston.tas.gov.au - for users to send their maps and ideas.
The new Minecraft maps, along with instructions for installation, can be downloaded at:
https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Maps-Apps-and-Data/Minecraft
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.