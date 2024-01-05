The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Minecraft 'digs into' Launceston's parks and public spaces

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 5 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston Smart Cities project officer Cameron Smith and Mayor Matthew Garwood play the City's new Minecraft maps. Picture by Paul Scambler
City of Launceston Smart Cities project officer Cameron Smith and Mayor Matthew Garwood play the City's new Minecraft maps. Picture by Paul Scambler

Ever wanted to live in a little wooden cottage of your own making in Royal Park? Or build a barge in First Basin? Well, there's a virtual world calling your name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.