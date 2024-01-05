The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community rallies around cafe following horror crash

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilton and Karen Chilcott, from Cafe Karma were involved in a horror crash in the state's south just three days after Christmas. Supplied pictures
Hilton and Karen Chilcott, from Cafe Karma were involved in a horror crash in the state's south just three days after Christmas. Supplied pictures

The Westbury community has rallied around a beloved local cafe following a horror crash in the state's south just three days after Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.