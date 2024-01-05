Community rallies around cafe following horror crash

The Westbury community has rallied around a beloved local cafe following a horror crash in the state's south just three days after Christmas.
Hilton and Karen Chilcott were travelling around the south of the state when their black Victory Kingpin motorcycle collided with a car at Taranna on the Arthur Highway last week, on December 28.
Mr Chilcott died at the scene of the crash, while Mrs Chilcott, who was a pillion passenger, was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital with critical injuries.
The woman driving the red Mitsubishi involved in the crash was also hospitalised with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
Mr and Mrs Chilcott worked with their daughter Amanda Morris at Cafe Karma at Westbury.
Mrs Morris said the family's cafe would "remain closed for the foreseeable future" as they navigate through what is currently an "extremely difficult time".
"I wholeheartedly appreciate all reachouts of support and condolences, but I do ask that you all please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time that we are navigating," Mrs Morris said.
Mrs Morris said Mrs Chilcott is "still fighting in ICU" but is "kicking goals every day".
Meander Valley councillor and Westbury local Anne-Maree Loader helped set up a GoFundMe campaign for the Chilcott family, which, as of Friday afternoon, January 5, has eclipsed $4000.
Cr Loader said funds raised will help cover unexpected costs and help the family move forward.
"It just breaks my heart," Cr Loader said.
"It just couldn't have happened to more lovely, kind, sweet, caring people.
"When you walked into the cafe, it was more like you're going to a friend's house for morning tea."
Cr Loader said many in the community were heartbroken to hear the news.
"Karen is an integral part of the cafe, but she is also an integral part of this community," she said.
"She was always working, always smiling, and always ready to chat.
"And Hilton, boy, did he know how to cook a good breakfast. He will be so sadly missed."
Cr Loader said many locals contacted her to see how they could support the family.
"I had so many calls saying, 'What can we do? How can we help?' and the response has been amazing," she said.
"Westbury might be a small country town, but there is something truly wonderful about this village.
"People stick by each other, no matter what.
"If one of us is hurting, all of us are hurting."
Cr Loader said as well as the GoFundMe, the Historic Fitzpatrick's Inn and The Kitchen Collective would be hosting a garden event with all proceeds to be donated to Cafe Karma.
"The event will be held this Sunday [January 7] from 12pm, and there will be housemade pizzas and tasting boards available for purchase, and you can BYO beverages and picnic blanket," she said.
"If you would like to show your support but are unable to attend the event, donation tins are located at Love Lucy Boots, Hub Cafe, Western Tiers Distillery, Ampol, Hair Now, and the RSL.
"There's all these different ways of helping because, I mean, people are doing it tough financially, but there's still been some amazing donations. Every little bit helps.
"A small donation is a practical way to help but also sends a huge message of support to our much-loved Karma Family."
Tasmania Police are continuing to investigate the incident. They are calling on any witnesses who may have seen the red Mitsubishi ASX or a black Victory Kingpin motorcycle in the Arthur Highway area on December 28 to provide any information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.