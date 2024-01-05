Not enough bums on seats to make AFL stadium successful

Would a 23,000-seat stadium in Hobart induce rock gods to tour Tassie?
No way - international megastars need mega stadiums to cover the enormous touring costs.
My opinion is based on more than a half-century involved in the Tasmanian Musicians' Union, where I currently serve as President of the Northern Branch.
I am not alone, as 32,000 Tasmanians petitioned in April against the proposed construction, while only 2,600 felt it was worthy of support.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
Thank you to the kind person who found my shopping bag of batteries and handed it to The Reject Shop Prospect recently. I gratefully appreciate your act of goodwill.
Lyn Tatnall, Campbelltown
For the second time in my life, my wife and I have to cut our shopping list when doing our weekly shopping. I am an aged pensioner on a fixed income, and my wife works part-time, one day a week, to bring in a few more dollars. When she does more than two days, my pension goes down remarkably to the extent that I don't buy any treats or extra, and we watch that docket when it approaches the magic $400 mark. The increases in other goods and services mean we must watch where the money goes. Hydro is a good example; they told us to put in a heat pump to conserve energy, but we have noticed that it's costing us more because the cooling side of the unit is costing us about $100 more a quarter. Why can't the government give pensioners a lower rate when billing and a collective or mission shop for cheap groceries? Petrol is another cost that has been blown out of proportion, but all they have to do is lower the tax rate the public is paying at the pump.
The media are saying that this high cost of living or inflation will hang around for at least another year, and I can assure you if the government doesn't do anything, we will have a change of government.
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
Independent, John Tucker accuses the state government of rogue behaviour over its handling of our new AFL team. The way I see it, the only rogue behaviour is coming from Tucker himself. He's trying to keep his name in the news. Tucker knows he won't be voted back into parliament next election and should remember that he was voted in as a Liberal, not an Independent. By continuing to reference the AFL stadium, which is now being assessed as a project of state significance, Tucker is shamelessly playing politics.
Tucker accuses the government of putting the cart before the horse by moving forward with our AFL high-performance centre before the stadium, which, ironically, he helped to delay. Tucker voted for this year's budget, which outlined those funds for the high-performance centre.
Twelve months ago, John Tucker promoted our new AFL stadium on Facebook, stating, "Major infrastructure = bigger economy = more money for schools, hospitals and roads in our patch." Seeing how his opinions have changed now that things aren't going his way is incredible.
Tasmanians deserve better. Regular dummy spits threatening to bring down the government are not good for our state and are not what the people in John Tucker's electorate voted for. I do not doubt that Tasmanians will see through this at the next state election.
Ryan Kincade, North Hobart
In comes 2024, with all the hopes and wishes of the many expecting against all odds changes for the better. The new year brings to mind a quote I read somewhere, "if wishes were horses and beggars would ride" I think it holds some merit.
My hope is for the world to know peace and contentment forevermore. Also, hunger and poverty are a thing of the past. But unfortunately, with humans the way they are, full of greed and selfishness, there is little chance of goodwill surfacing anytime soon.
One can only continue to do individual acts of kindness and goodwill. My one great love is the care of animals, and over the years, I have helped many and will do so no matter the challenges.
Our beautiful world is facing dramatic changes that will test the spirit and strength of humans. Some ignore the dangers facing us, and others seek to do what's in their hearts, the best way to cope. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has proved that she is in control, and the abuse and neglect of the Earth will erupt in all its force.
Jo Forde, Legana
