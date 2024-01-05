Not enough bums on seats to make AFL stadium successful

For the second time in my life, my wife and I have to cut our shopping list when doing our weekly shopping. I am an aged pensioner on a fixed income, and my wife works part-time, one day a week, to bring in a few more dollars. When she does more than two days, my pension goes down remarkably to the extent that I don't buy any treats or extra, and we watch that docket when it approaches the magic $400 mark. The increases in other goods and services mean we must watch where the money goes. Hydro is a good example; they told us to put in a heat pump to conserve energy, but we have noticed that it's costing us more because the cooling side of the unit is costing us about $100 more a quarter. Why can't the government give pensioners a lower rate when billing and a collective or mission shop for cheap groceries? Petrol is another cost that has been blown out of proportion, but all they have to do is lower the tax rate the public is paying at the pump.