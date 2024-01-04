The Examiner
Police investigating after person dies in suspicious house fire

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:48am, first published 10:00am
Police are still investigating the cause of the fatal blaze on Sanders Street in Glenorchy. Picture by Ben Seeder
Police are treating as suspicious a house fire that has taken the life of at least one person this morning in Glenorchy.

