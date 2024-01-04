Taskforce targets recidivism, charges 80 repeat offenders in two weeks

A Tasmania Police taskforce targeting recidivist offenders in Launceston has charged 18 people with more than 80 separate offences in the past two weeks.
Taskforce Viper, which has a focus on reducing offending in Launceston's CBD, has been re-established as part of a statewide focus on repeat offenders.
Police said a majority of the recent charges have related to stealings, and property offences as well as public place assaults.
Detective Acting Inspector Aleena Crack said the Launceston community deserved to feel safe, and police would continue to target repeat offenders who were responsible for multiple crimes, particularly in the CBD.
"These taskforces are established when we identify an area of concern or a specific increase in crime trends," she said.
"While we live in a very safe city, and state, there are people who continue to do the wrong thing. And in some instances, those increases in crime we identify are influenced by a small number of repeat offenders.
"We are committed to holding those offenders to account, and increasing community confidence in public places."
Anyone with information that may assist the taskforce should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
