Taskforce targets recidivism, charges 80 repeat offenders in two weeks

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 9:06am
A police taskforce has targeted repeat offenders in recent weeks in Launceston CBD. File picture by Paul Scambler
A Tasmania Police taskforce targeting recidivist offenders in Launceston has charged 18 people with more than 80 separate offences in the past two weeks.

