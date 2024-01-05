Christmas romance: Silly season most popular period to pop the big question

The festive season is over, but according to the data, for thousands of couples around the nation, Christmas and New Year marks the start of a wonderous romance.
According to internet weddings portal Easy Weddings, December through to January is the most popular time of the year for couples to get engaged.
Christmas, it seems, isn't just about Santa Claus and elves or reindeer and plump gnomes.
According to the data, the top three dates for Australian proposals in 2023 were December 25, 31, and 26, followed by January 1 in 7th position.
It reveals the silly season as the period of the year in which the largest number of happy couples agree to tie the knot.
Anita Wheeler, the owner of Launceston wedding boutique Honey Fawn, says she is preparing for one of the busiest periods of the year for her business.
"We have already seen an influx from the engagement season with appointments flowing in and website browsing up 60 per cent from just Christmas day," she says.
"We've already seen a number of brides come into the store and say yes to their dream dress who only got engaged this Christmas.
"There is such a buzz in store with the new engagements and with brides having their loved ones home for the holidays."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, COVID-19 significantly disrupted normal marriage rates across the country, but had recovered by 2022 - the latest figures available.
"Many couples opted for spring and autumn weddings. The most popular wedding date was 22 October 2022 - with just over 2,200 weddings," according to an ABS statement.
Just over 127,000 couples married in 2022, up from 89,000 in 2021, and 79,000 the year before.
Tasmania registered 2,821 marriages in 2022, - the highest number since 2019.
"With these statistics and trends, we can only expect 2024 and 2025 to be even bigger years for weddings and marriages, and we can't wait," Ms Wheeler says.
