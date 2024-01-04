Tasmania's most popular baby names for 2023 revealed

Traditional names appear to making a comeback with Oliver and Hazel topping the charts as the most popular baby names in Tasmania for 2023.
Data from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages shows that 32 Hazels and 63 Olivers were born in Tasmania in 2023.
The news has come as a surprise to Launceston couple Jess and Alex Stephens who had their son Oliver in January 2023, because their son's name just came down to luck.
"We had about 32 names in a list", Jess said.
It was an "impossible decision" so the two sat down one night and picked two names at a time and chose between them until they reached "Oliver" and "Theo".
"We sat on 'Oliver' and 'Theo' for a good two months, before we eventually picked 'Oliver' which we now know was the most popular name for 2023," she said.
"I think it's really cool because when I was born, Jessica was the most popular name in 2001".
"I quite enjoyed having a popular name as a kid. I didn't have to spell it for anyone. It was great. I suppose a lot of parents these days want unique names, but it didn't really bother us."
Jess and Alex have shortened Oliver's name to Olly.
"It's simple. It's cute. It's very fitting for him. Just suits him very well," Jess said.
Traditional names for boys proved popular with Charlie, Theodore, Noah and Henry all making the top 10.
And royal baby names are continuing to hold sway with Charlotte ranking 3rd for girls and Archie and George tying for 8th place.
That's not a surprise to Jess Stephens who feels that "traditional" names are coming back in fashion.
In fact Charlotte was a top contender if they'd had a daughter, she said.
"I feel like a few years ago names were a lot more extreme [and] out there than they are now."
"I think they're going back to that old school, not so much Biblical, but the names that were popular 60-70 years ago are all coming back into fashion again."
Top female names for 2023
Top male names for 2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.