The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's most popular baby names for 2023 revealed

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
January 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess, Oliver and Alex Stephens. Oliver is 11 months old. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jess, Oliver and Alex Stephens. Oliver is 11 months old. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Traditional names appear to making a comeback with Oliver and Hazel topping the charts as the most popular baby names in Tasmania for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.