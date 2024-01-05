Macquarie Point AFL stadium is no basketcase

In defence of politicians. Yes, even Peter Dutton. Malcolm Carey (Ex 4/1): we all share some of your grief; nonetheless, it's a tough job, particularly for leaders. They are always clocked on. There is no respite. Plan a holiday during a bushfire season and see how that turns out when your much-deserved rest is seen as a wilful absence during a crisis. (And yes, Scott, you should have come back!) Anthony Albanese has been to all points of the globe this past year - in particular, mending fences with China and re-establishing trade agreements on coal and barley. His reward? Commentators and opponents have dubbed him "Airbus Albo'. Yes, they get perks. Yes, they can appear to be in a bubble.