Macquarie Point AFL stadium is no basketcase

Unfortunately, many Tasmanians question positives within an inch of their lives and embrace and seek out negatives with vigour.
Negative commentary on the stadium is about something other than what is best for our team; in fact, the team is totally forgotten. It is about political opportunism resulting in regional division. Tasmanians don't need this.
The AFL and clubs needed to be convinced about Tasmania and set up a group to solve 11 workstreams.
The last workstream was the stadium in Hobart. Why?
Twelve thousand two hundred thirty-seven seats at Blundstone does not equate to the 23,000 required.
51 per cent of Tasmania's population is within one hour of Hobart.
Unanimous AFL and club conclusions; team based in Hobart. New stadium necessary or no team.
The team, financial sustainability and early success were AFL's absolute priorities.
25 per cent of the population is within 1 hour of Launceston, UTAS upgrade, maintaining four games and a $25 million upgrade at Penguin; plus, preseason, AFLW and VFL. Economic returns substantially increased.
The remaining population is within 2 hours of UTAS except on the West Coast, an equal distance from both stadiums and Smithton.
For a decentralised state, this is equality at work.
Claims by a concert promoter, "concerts will fail at the new stadium," have been proven to be poorly founded, as confirmed by the views of other promoters and the outstanding success of concerts held at the ROOFED stadium in Dunedin, NZ.
Let's move on; join Tasmania's youth in supporting our team and our stadium.
Russell Hanson, Lindisfarne
In defence of politicians. Yes, even Peter Dutton. Malcolm Carey (Ex 4/1): we all share some of your grief; nonetheless, it's a tough job, particularly for leaders. They are always clocked on. There is no respite. Plan a holiday during a bushfire season and see how that turns out when your much-deserved rest is seen as a wilful absence during a crisis. (And yes, Scott, you should have come back!) Anthony Albanese has been to all points of the globe this past year - in particular, mending fences with China and re-establishing trade agreements on coal and barley. His reward? Commentators and opponents have dubbed him "Airbus Albo'. Yes, they get perks. Yes, they can appear to be in a bubble.
Nonetheless, the responsibilities and the stresses are daunting. The expectations are even more so. There is no bubble when it comes to the external pressures on our economy and the cost of living - we are part of a global economy that is impacted by war, fuel prices, climate change and inflation. The best that we can hope for is a measurable display of decency. If you want to hold them to something, hold them to that.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
With ubiquitous New Year's Day fireworks omnipresent across the country, it may be plausible to reconsider the time-honoured celebratory process with a replacement Laser Show without the diminution of air quality.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
We think of war in terms of lives lost - men, women, children who will never be with their loved ones again.
So! Why don't we also equate war with climate change?
Hundreds of tons of explosives and dozens of fires burning are all filling our atmosphere with toxic fumes. (Think Hiroshima and Nagasaki).
Take a look at current wars on our planet that seem to be everlasting, and then have a second look at climate change.
Ronald Baines, Kings Meadows
OUR first flight on Bonza was direct to Gold Coast from Launceston, travelling on Nauru Airlines. Our second flight, returning home, has been cancelled, to be refunded and left to our own devices to get home. I should have read the reviews before booking because it is now our reality. Never again for us, Bonza.
Carolyn Snare, Launceston
SINCE when has the word "cohorts" replaced "group"? It makes us sound as though we are all in the Roman Legion! Is it another "American" thing?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
