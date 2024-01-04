Police festive traffic operations busts more drug drivers than drinkers

Tasmania Police have reported more motorists were driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol across a blitz of close to 17,000 random tests throughout the festive season.
During the statewide Operation Safe Arrival between December 22, 2023, and January 3, 2024, Tasmania Police charged 73 motorists with drink driving offences while 93 returned positive oral fluid drug tests.
The data reflects a trend of motorists committing more drug driving offences than drink driving that has been evident for the past three December periods in Tasmania - 2021, 2022 and 2023.
However, the highest number of infringements were drivers exceeding the speed limit, for which 754 drivers were penalised.
Police are urging motorists to continue taking due care on the roads despite the annual festive season Operation Safe Arrival concluding last night.
"We'll continue to be out on the roads across the state, looking out for all Tasmanian road users," Tasmania Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Elmer said.
"If you aren't watching your speed - police will be.
"When you're distracted from the road - police won't be."
"The choices you make when you're behind the wheel or on a motorbike can be a matter of life or death.
"Pay attention, follow the rules, and help us prevent further tragedy on our roads."
New mobile phones and seat belt enforcement cameras have also become operational in the state and have detected more than 45,000 offences in 2023.
During the annual festive season, road safety operations detected more than 1,000 traffic offences. During the same period, there were three fatalities and eight people seriously injured in crashes on Tasmanian roads.
