The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police festive traffic operations busts more drug drivers than drinkers

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 4 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police reported that more motorists were under the influence of drugs than alcohol during their festive season traffic blitz. File picture
Police reported that more motorists were under the influence of drugs than alcohol during their festive season traffic blitz. File picture

Tasmania Police have reported more motorists were driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol across a blitz of close to 17,000 random tests throughout the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.