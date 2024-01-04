Prominent family leaves stamp on stunning Kings Meadows home

Don't let the original brickwork fool you - 1950s-era 'Hill View' might be one of the most elegant homes in Kings Meadows.
The eye-catching four-bedder was built for the Crisp Brothers, a well-known industrial family whose name still adorns a large factory on Hobart Road.
The home at 50 Riseley Street was later sold, but was bought back by the family in 2016.
A loving restoration followed.
The interiors received modern but sympathetic upgrades, while the pool and gardens, which are on a separate title, also have the wow-factor.
The family sold the home again in 2022, and it spent nearly two years as an Airbnb before being listed on Boxing Day.
Expectations are understood to be in the high $900,000s.
"It's very unique," said selling agent Thomas Baird, of Living Here Launceston.
"There's very few examples of mid-century homes that are so substantial and have that presence."
The Crisp Bros made their first moves in Launceston in the mid-1940s when Hobart's Gerald and Noel Crisp took over their uncle's Elizabeth Street concrete business.
Gerald bought the Riseley Street block in the early 1950s, and in 1961, Crisp Bros Pty Ltd was established in Wellington Street.
It moved to the Hobart Road site in Kings Meadows in 1970.
The company now trades as Crisp Bros & Haywards and boasts about 280 staff and workshops in each corner of the state.
