Man fatally crushed under bus after mistakenly disengaging brakes: Coroner

The owner of a small transport company was crushed to death under a bus he was attempting to repair after he mistakenly disengaged the vehicle's handbrake, a coroner has found.
Millington Coaches owner Raymond Henry Millington died in September 2021 attempting to fix the gearbox on his 2006 Hyundai Cosmos bus.
He was positioned under the bus at his Bagdad home, with the bus slightly elevated by beams.
Yet when he removed the bus tail shaft, he inadvertently disengaged the brakes, causing the bus to roll down the slight slope, pinning Mr Millington.
He sustained rib fractures and chest compression, and died as a result of suffocation, Coroner Olivia McTaggart concluded.
"I find that Mr Millington activated the park brake prior to working under the bus," her report read.
"However, at the point when Mr Millington removed the tail shaft from the rear of the bus, the park brake mechanism disengaged from the rear wheels of the vehicle, allowing the wheels to rotate freely.
"Upon the park brake disengaging, the bus rolled a small distance towards the workshop crushing Mr Millington between the undercarriage of the bus and the ground.
"In such a position, he was unable to breathe and, sadly, died."
Ms McTaggart concluded that Mr Millington's failure to chock the wheels of the bus prior to beginning the work was the major cause of his death.
"This was particularly poor practice in light of the fact that he intended to remove the tail shaft, which would render the park brake non-operational.
"Further, the bus was situated on a slight downward, uneven slope towards the workshop which likely contributed to it rolling forward and crushing Mr Millington."
There was also insufficient space between the undercarriage and the ground to ensure safety, the coroner found.
Mr Millington had no qualifications as a mechanic, but had been involved with buses through his company for 25 years.
He had engaged a mechanic to rebuild the gearbox the next week, but had stated that he planned to "remove a few nuts and bolts" before then.
"Mr Millington's death highlights the danger of performing mechanical maintenance underneath vehicles that have not been properly stabilised or chocked," Ms McTaggart concluded.
"It also highlights that caution should be exercised before deciding to work underneath vehicles where the work is not safely within the competency of the person intending to perform it."
