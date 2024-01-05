The Examiner
Telstra to upgrade CBD coverage, expects outages during works

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
January 5 2024 - 3:08pm
Telstra will upgrade its network in Launceston next week and expects disruptions to its mobile service. Picture by Paul Scambler
Telstra will upgrade its mobile network next week to provide further 5G and better in-building coverage in Launceston, but the service provider warns it could cause disruptions for customers.

