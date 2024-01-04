Bridport Triathlon returns to tradition as Woodberry looks to defend title

A return to the first weekend of January has been a welcome change for Bridport Triathlon's competitors and spectators.
After moving earlier in the calendar last summer, organisers - including race director Sarah Springer - believed the traditional post-New Year slot was better for participation levels and for those who want to watch from the bank of the village green.
"We've found it was suited to participants and spectators essentially, this time of year to revert back to the first weekend of January," Springer said.
"Last year, we thought we'd give it a try moving it off that weekend, just to change it around a little bit, but we're just really reverting to tradition.
"It's been requested by people across the state, we've got people who are up here camping at Bridport to attend the race and will participate in the race, so it's a good time of year to attract families that might still be on holidays and that travel from across the state."
An event which has often brought in as many novices and first-timers as it has seasoned campaigners, Springer said entry numbers had been strong so far, though she expected it to continue rising in the coming days ahead of Sunday morning.
"Traditionally Tasmanians tend to enter or decide on anything quite late and at the last minute, but yes our numbers are looking quite solid," she said.
"We're still a few days to go before the entries close on Saturday, so I would definitely say we're seeing an increase and the fact that it's a state championship race in the sprint series is also attracting people, but it's also attracting lots of first-timers and we've had a lot of people reaching out and asking for guidance."
While the Olympic-distance event won't be run in this year's edition, the sprint race is sure to be an exciting one with last year's winner Jack Woodberry returning to defend his crown, but he will face stiff competition.
"Not wanting to put names out there but we've got people who've participated and won Noosa in their age-group so I think it'll be an interesting race across the board," Springer said.
Early signs for weather look mostly promising with a high of 26 degrees expected, although wind and rain are not out of the question.
Springer said that despite the weather being a little dicey at times, Bridport Triathlon has always been a great event for those wanting to give the sport a try with the short race also an option.
"You've got a great flat, open beach, with fairly little current. It's not a technical course or anything like that, but you get the experience of actually swimming in open water, in the ocean," she said.
"The bike and the run are great for family support and also the bike is a beautiful flat course as well, so it's a nice, easy ride."
The sprint race begins at 9am with the first competitors expected to cross the line at around 10.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.