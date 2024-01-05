Ex-skipper bolsters Blues as sides battle unavailabilities

Having won nine on the trot, Westbury enter the second half of the Cricket North season as the benchmark side.
Also in the Twenty20 grand final on January 12, the Shamrocks have lost just two games all season and enter their clash with Launceston having claimed the points in both previous meetings this summer.
But Lions coach Heath Clayton is hopeful for improved fortunes for his side, as they swap the white ball for a red one and coloured clothes for whites.
He said the squad has made some specific focuses with their limited preparation.
"First week back is always a challenge with people away, however the guys are keen to get into red-ball cricket," he said.
"With only a single training session we had a focus on our bowlers bowling consistent line and lengths and our batters looking to occupy the crease and we would be looking for one of our top-four batters to score large."
Meanwhile, the reigning premiers aren't resting on their laurels either, with captain Daniel Murfet aware of the quality that their grand final opponents from last season possess.
The Shamrocks will have a far different line-up to the one which played in the final round of the one-day cup, with Murfet, Jono Chapman, Matthew Allen and Liam Ryan (second week only) all missing, while Dean Thiesfield has elected to not to play red-ball cricket this summer.
With Joel Lloyd standing in a skipper, Murfet said the unavailabilities provide an opportunity for others to perform and believed their contest would be a tight one with a similarly-inexperienced Lions squad.
"There have been a few of their lesser-experienced players getting more of a game this year, but in saying that, I think they're doing really well and they're very competitive and they're right up there," he said.
"I think they're a bit of a danger team this year, so we've just got to try and focus on our cricket as much as we can and we know if we execute to the best of our ability, then we're going to win."
Elsewhere, Riverside host Mowbray at Windsor Park following a good run of form heading into Christmas in which the side won all four of their Twenty20 games on the final weekend.
Wicket-keeper and captain Pete New said the Blues will keep Tom Garwood from the side which played on the Sunday, but will lose Raiders duo Cooper Anthes and Aidan O'Connor, with the latter set to fly to South Africa next week for the upcoming under-19 cricket world cup.
"Any time you can get a player into your side who's played the standard of cricket that [Garwood] has over the past 10 years, you're pretty happy to welcome him back," New said.
"But other than that, it's pretty similar to what we've fielded normally - it's good to have a bit of continuity."
New added that not much needs to change from the style of play that brought the Blues success at the end of 2023.
"I'd be happy to continue on from where we left off with the T20s before Christmas, we were playing a pretty good brand of cricket that weekend, especially our fielding, I thought that was a really good showing," he said.
"That's probably the one area I'm looking forward to most, because especially in two-day cricket, you can really set the tone of the day with a good fielding performance."
Mowbray are less settled on the other hand, with captain Luke Scott revealing the side will change from the first week to the second and will be without teenage star Tom Dwyer.
But Scott said no matter who was on the field, the message remained the same.
"Our bowling has been pretty good for most of the year and the games we've won, we've had batters get big scores which hasn't happened enough from our point of view," he said.
"It's really on that top three or four to go on and post a score to give our bowlers something to bowl at and I'm hoping that will come to fruition with the red ball."
South Launceston have the bye.
