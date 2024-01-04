Yet another seal shows up in Newstead

Locals going for a walk in Newstead were startled to discover that a fur seal had it made it self at home at Punchbowl reserve on Wednesday 3 January.
A local resident said he spotted the animal getting comfortable in the area which has drawn seals before.
It is unclear whether the seal has been removed or been allowed to make its own way back.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) said mammals like seals "are known to visit Tasmania's large estuaries and river systems, often coinciding with seasonal movements."
"Seals may also come ashore but, in most cases, find their way back to the waterway."
It's not the first time that Newstead has drawn seals.
On Boxing Day 2016, a 200kg seal dubbed "Lou-Seal" by Tasmania Police, wandered into the streets of Newstead.
Lou-Seal jumped from a silver Toyota Camry to the vehicle parked directly behind, leaving extensive damage on the Camry's roof and windscreen, before deciding to take a nap.
In 2017, Newstead again got a visit from a fur seal that gave police a chase before they were able to secure it.
NRE Tas advised the public to keep their distance.
"Fur seals are wild animals and members of the public are reminded not to interfere with wildlife and keep their distance."
"To report a stranding or sighting of seals, whales, or dolphins in Tasmania, please call the whale hotline on 0427 942 537 (0427 WHALES).
