Early election could be triggered soon after parliament returns

Former Liberal backbencher turned independent John Tucker has threatened to move a motion of no-confidence in the government when parliament returns on March 5 which will trigger an early election.
Mr Tucker has launched an extraordinary attack on Premier Jeremy Rockliff, accusing him of pre-empting the Tasmanian Planning Commission's assessment of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium, and parliament's final vote on its approval, through expressing a desire to get to work on a $70 million high-performance centre to support a Tasmanian AFL and AFLW team.
He has also taken aim at Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer who he has accused of failing to comply with a motion he moved, and that was unanimously accepted in the lower house, for there to be 24-hour video surveillance in all abattoirs together with a rigorous monitoring program, including random audits.
The motion ordered the minister report back to parliament on progress on the first day of sitting on March 5.
Ms Palmer later announced a taskforce to look into animal welfare standards at meat-processing facilities and tasked it to report back by March 31.
Mr Tucker said if work started on the high-performance stadium and the demands of his motion, voted on in December, were not met, he would trigger an early election.
"I will be moving a motion of no confidence in the government to bring the government down," he said.
"They will not have my support and they will not have my supply and confidence."
Government minister Felix Ellis has said the government is working with the meat industry and members of parliament to ensure safe and humane red meat processing in the state.
"Animal welfare is vitally important when it comes to the reputation of our red meat sector here in Tasmania," he said.
"There are so many jobs that rely on it."
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said it was frustrating that Mr Tucker threatened to "throw the toys out of the cot" on any key issue that he didn't agree with.
"At the end of the day. what we need is to have surety in our government," he said.
"If not, let's get on and get to an election because I think this is really unfair on the government and on the people in Tasmania."
