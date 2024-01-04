Potential grand final preview as TCL approaches home straight

Saturday's TCL premier league clash between first-placed Evandale Panthers and second-placed Hadspen is poised to be a blockbuster.
With round 10 marking the first weekend of cricket since December 16, the two sides head into the second half of the season with lofty ambitions in mind.
The Panthers, led by captain Jonty Manktelow's outstanding form with the bat, are still undefeated while the Chieftains head to Morven Park having won six of their first eight contests.
Added to the motivation of knocking off the ladder-leaders, Hadspen will be desperate to improve on their round-three loss to the Panthers where they were demolished by 126 runs.
Manktelow belted 96 off 91 and Nikhil Bhatkar raced to 82 off 57 to give Evandale Panthers an intimidating total of 8-251.
In reply, the Chieftains never really got going as they fell to 125 all out, with the Panthers' four bowlers all producing wickets.
Coach and opening batter Tristan Weeks said there was plenty to learn from the defeat.
"We dropped, I think eight catches that day, so we'll look to our fielding to improve and take our chances," he said.
"I'm sure that Ethan (Conway) and the leadership group will have some plans for him to actually combat that."
Since then the Chieftains have had a far more settled squad to choose from with wicket-keeper Will Siemsen returning to the line-up alongside Weeks and fellow in-form top-order batter Stan Tyson.
Meanwhile Evandale Panthers have made three changes of their own with Bhatkar exiting the line-up alongside Aaron Rush and Josh Crase.
In their place are Jacob Walker, Kavindu Akalanka and Gayanthra Pathirana.
Manktelow said a win would be crucial in shoring up his side's spot on the ladder, given they have a bye the next week.
"It's a huge game. If we win, we could go 10 points clear and we're in a pretty good position up top, but if we lose, it gives Hadspen a chance to overtake us the following week," he said.
He added that while his team were able to continue their terrific form at Hadspen's home ground earlier this season, they have never beaten the Chieftains at home in the premier league.
"There's no better time to be able to do that when they're full strength," he said.
"The key with Tristan and Stan is obviously to get them out for a low score, but they're also damaging with the ball too, so trying to limit their input in the game with the bat and ball will be key to us getting the full points."
Elsewhere, Longford host ACL with the goal of planting themselves deeper into the top four, while the visitors are still searching for their first win.
Legana will be desperate to keep in touch with the finals spots as they make the trip to third-placed Trevallyn, while Perth will have to wait another week before their season restart.
