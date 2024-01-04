Bail for former cafe owner who failed to appear for sentence last year

A Launceston man who had an arrest warrant issued last year after he failed to turn up at the Launceston Magistrates Court appeared in custody on Thursday.
James William Hoyle, 33, was arrested on the warrant issued on August 10, 2023 when he failed to appear for sentence on charges of speeding and drug driving and possessing a controlled drug.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard did not oppose bail and magistrate Ken Stanton ordered that Hoyle reappear on February 13 at 2.15pm.
He has pleaded not guilty to a breach of bail.
Last year the court heard that Hoyle, the former licensee of the Phoenix bar and restaurant in Launceston, owed more than $100,000 in rental arrears.
Hoyle of Rocherlea made a plea in mitigation after pleading guilty to a number of drug/driving offences and speeding.
According to Hoyle opening the nightclub in Brisbane street was the worst decision he ever made which opened him up to rumour and innuendo throughout Launceston.
"It was a lot nicer being a nobody," he said
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said that in December 2022 police detected a vehicle travelling at 138 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on the Bass Highway at Westbury. She said Hoyle told police he didn't realise he was speeding.
Hoyle told magistrate Ken Stanton that he was travelling to Devonport in a hybrid vehicle-a mix of fuel and battery charged propulsion.
"I had never driven a hybrid vehicle before, they are pretty zippy," he said.
"I do accept it was reckless."
Ms Woodgate detailed several cases when Hoyle was detected driving with methylamphetamine in his system between July and December in Elphin Rd, Clark Street, Mowbray and Goderich Street, Invermay.
He was also caught in possession of methylamphetamine in Kings Meadows in December 2022.
Hoyle pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle stealing for using without consent a Toyota which was the property of Budget Car Rentals.
Hoyle said he had experienced substance abuse issues since a sexual assault in New South Wales when he was shot up with methylamphetamine in a traumatic setting.
"My life was falling apart," he said.
According to Hoyle the Phoenix restaurant and bar had not operated since October. Being a licensee had led to contact with a lot of undesirable people and an assault when he had his ribs broken intentionally.
In December he was held hostage in a home invasion when he had a gun forced into his mouth and his glasses taken, he said.
He said he had faced a lot of slander in the community including rumours spread by his sister.
Hoyle said he owed a landlord more than $100,000 in rental arrears.
He said he had sought treatment for drug problems.
As an employment consultant he had helped 3000 people into employment in Tasmania.
"I do not think many people would have managed my situation any better," he said.
Last year Mr Stanton ordered an extended pre-sentence report and bailed Hoyle to reappear on May 30, 2023 at 2.15pm.
