Police warn motorists of oil spill, Bathurst Street

The left lane of Bathurst Street has been reopened following an oil spill.
Excess gravel remains on the road and motorists are cautioned to drive safely in the affected areas.
Police and emergency services are attending the scene of an oil spill on Bathurst Street, Launceston.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the spill which starts near Twining Street and extends approximately 150m along Bathurst Street.
The left lane of Bathurst Street is currently closed between Howick and Balfour Streets..
Motorists using Bathurst Street are asked to drive to caution.
