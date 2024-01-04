Hunters urged to show respect after dead wallaby photo emerges

It is not illegal for recreational hunters to publicly hang dead animals from the rear of a ute whilst driving on a public road, but the state regulator is urging them not to take such action.
A road user was photographed with gutted wallabies strung along the back of the ute, which was an action deemed inappropriate by the RSPCA.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE Tas) has confirmed that there are no laws regarding the transporting of game killed by recreational hunters.
But a NRE Tas spokesperson said hunters should be mindful of others in the community.
"NRE Tas encourages hunters to act responsibly and conduct their hunting activities in a respectful manner," they said.
The spokesman added that laws relating to hygiene do exist, but apply to the commercial production of game meat.
"The Biosecurity Regulations 2022 require Tasmanians to dispose of animal carcasses, the carcasses of livestock, pets, game animals and wildlife in a hygienic manner," they said.
"Which means they should be buried or burned as soon as practicable."
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party said on their Facebook page that the ethically harvested wallaby were not going to be wasted, indicating that the meat would likely be used.
There was a mixed response from comments on the page.
One stated that the action was the "best way to turn the non hunting community against hunting .totally not acceptable".
Another stated that it was not a good look, but asked what parents say to their children when livestock trucks pass by, while another said road kill did not seem to bother people.
A Northern recreational hunter said that it a "disgusting" act and that there was no need for the public to see that.
He said hunting clubs educated members to not behave in such a way.
