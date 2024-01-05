The Examiner
A new business allows you to 'rent a grandson' for your tech issues

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 6 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 4:00am
26-year-old Alex Stephens has just started a new business called Rent-a-Grandson which helps seniors with tech issues. He is pictured with his neighbour Nancy Dear. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A new technology business in Launceston hopes to make life easier for older people who struggle with tasks like setting up a printer, upgrading phone software or digital life in general.

