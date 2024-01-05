What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

January 6
The Royal Oak will host Claire Anne Taylor and her incredible band as they present 'Giving it Away' the highly anticipated third studio album from the lauded Tasmanian songwriter.
With a distinctively emotive and powerful vocal ability that simultaneously expresses both an inner strength and a vulnerability, Tasmania's Claire Anne Taylor has garnered a reputation for her powerful live shows - tough and tender performances that command audiences to a silence.
Claire Anne Taylor Band will play from 10pm with tickets and more information available at royaloakhotel.iwannaticket.com.au.
January 7
Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and head down to City Park rotunda this Sunday for the start of Launceston's Music in the Park series.
This free community concert series is back for summer and brings music and entertainment from a range of local musical icons and ensembles.
Now in its 12th year, the City of Launceston's Music in the Park concert series will be held in the City Park rotunda over six Sundays in January and February 2024, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
Some of the performances will feature local talent such the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, who'll be performing with the West Tamar Municipal Brass Band and a group of highland dancers.
And a performer returning to the rotunda stage for his 10th appearance at Music in the Park is Tassie Tenor Joe DiSario.
For more information visit: https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Music-in-the-Park-2024.
January 7
At the home of boutique brewing company Little Rivers, the "ultimate Sunday hang out" is being brewed up. The Scottsdale brewmasters are bringing together live music, food and drinks for their Summer Fest event this weekend.
With Jason Taylor providing the tunes, Two Sisters baked & Co the food, and Little Rivers and Bridport Distilling Co. the "thirst-quenching" drinks, the event is promising to be a great one.
Summer Fest kicks off at 12:00pm on January 7 at 22 Victoria Street, Scottsdale.
January 6, 7, 13 and 14
A magnificent 1850s homestead, Waterton Hall is home to a gorgeous vineyard of riesling, shiraz, chardonnay and pinot noir - and for the next two weeks, it will also be home to a pop-up cellar door.
The historic building will host tours and offer mini-cheese platters and drinks, the cellar door opening 11pm and ending 4pm, with tours commencing thereafter.
Platters must be pre-ordered by ring 0427 650 262. The pop-up cellar door will be held at Waterton Hall Vineyard, 61 Waterton Hall Road, Rowella.
January 12 to 14
Tarot card readers, mediums and more will help Tasmanians in the north find out what their future holds at the upcoming Pyschic Expo at the Best Western from January 12 to 14.
The three-day event will host readings from members of The Tasmanian Psychic Spiritual Association. It has "lots of people in velvet and more tarot cards and crystal balls than you can poke a magic wand at" according to its organisers, as well as mediums who can "communicate with the dead".
The Launceston Psychic Expo will run from January 12 to 14 at the Best Western, 3 Earl Street, 9am to 5pm each day.
January 13
The Launceston Summer Series is kicking off at Civic Square in 2024 with a session from Tasmanian country music stars The Wolfe Brothers.
The outdoor live music event will bring the boys to the city for a performance 11 years after their first Australia's Got Talent appearance.
The Wolfe Brothers will be the first of many acts to play across January in IO Performance's Summer Series, which showcases local, touring and emerging acts from Tasmania and interstate.
January 13
Young Launceston band Frogs In Suits is returning to the scene with Project Sonic and Hazz and Jazz at The Royal Oak on January 13.
The band will bring new music, new style and new energy to the venue from 9:00pm. They're one of Tasmania's hottest young rock bands with a grunge feel.
The band was formed at Launceston College in 2019 and creates its music through a collaborative process, with each of the four members sharing input.
Tickets and more information are available at royaloakhotel.iwannaticket.com.au.
January 19 & 20
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer, the Princess Theatre performance of Whalebone will inspire lovers of stories, surprises and wonders.
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rogue, and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus, this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a roller-coaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half-human juggling machine.
Tickets and more information can be found at the Theatre North website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.