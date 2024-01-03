Police take resident into custody in South Launceston incident

Update: Jan 4, 8:30am
Police said they have taken the sole occupant of a residence safely into custody after attending the scene of an isolated incident on Wellington Street, South Launceston about 6:30am this morning.
Police reported there was no threat to the wider community, however, Wellington Street between Lithgow Street and Normanstone Road were closed while an increased police presence patrolled the area.
Police said nobody was physically injured during the incident and reopened the roads about 8:30am.
Earlier: Jan 4, 7:00am
Police have reported they are at the scene of an isolated incident on Wellington Street at South Launceston.
Police reported the incident around 6:30am this morning, and said there is no threat to the wider community, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.
They ask the public to avoid the immediate area where it is possible to allow police to deal with the incident.
Wellington Street between Lithgow Street and Normanstone Road at South Launceston is currently closed.
Motorists commuting on Wellingston Street are asked to detour via Lithgow Street until further notice. Traffic diversions are in place in that vicinity.
More to come.
